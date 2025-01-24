Peach Momoko's horror manga style X-Men will finally get their superhero costumes in Ultimate X-Men #11

Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men has proven to be the most unique title of the relaunched Ultimate Universe, channeling the writer/artist's singular vision for a totally new version of the mutant team. Now, with the X-Men finally taking shape as a superhero team, they'll finally don their costumes in the upcoming Ultimate X-Men #11.

We've got an early preview of interior pages of Ultimate X-Men #11 by writer/artist Peach Momoko, script adaptor Zack Davisson, and letterer Travis Lanham, in which Nico Minoru and Mori dig deeper into the mystery that's been plaguing the new X-Men team, while Maystorm faces a difficult conversation.

There's no glimpse of the X-Men's new costume in the preview, but Peach Momoko's cover, also in the gallery, does show readers what we can expect:

"WHO ARE THE X-MEN? RISE OF THE MASKED MUTANTS! Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers - even if it means hiding their faces!" reads Marvel's official description for Ultimate X-Men #11. "Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership - and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!"

Ultimate X-Men has mostly existed in its own corner of the new Ultimate Universe, dealing with a Japanese mutant cult and its villainous disciple the Shadow King. The story has had real horror manga vibes, setting it apart both from what fans may expect of the X-Men, and from the rest of the relaunched Ultimate line.

Still, even Ultimate X-Men will have to face the eventual return of the Maker, the sinister architect of the reborn Ultimate Universe, with only around six months left till he returns.

Ultimate X-Men #11 goes on sale January 29.

