Peach Momoko's horror manga style X-Men will finally get their superhero costumes in Ultimate X-Men #11
The mystery of the Children of the Atom deepens in this preview of Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men #11
Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men has proven to be the most unique title of the relaunched Ultimate Universe, channeling the writer/artist's singular vision for a totally new version of the mutant team. Now, with the X-Men finally taking shape as a superhero team, they'll finally don their costumes in the upcoming Ultimate X-Men #11.
We've got an early preview of interior pages of Ultimate X-Men #11 by writer/artist Peach Momoko, script adaptor Zack Davisson, and letterer Travis Lanham, in which Nico Minoru and Mori dig deeper into the mystery that's been plaguing the new X-Men team, while Maystorm faces a difficult conversation.
There's no glimpse of the X-Men's new costume in the preview, but Peach Momoko's cover, also in the gallery, does show readers what we can expect:
"WHO ARE THE X-MEN? RISE OF THE MASKED MUTANTS! Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers - even if it means hiding their faces!" reads Marvel's official description for Ultimate X-Men #11. "Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership - and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!"
Ultimate X-Men has mostly existed in its own corner of the new Ultimate Universe, dealing with a Japanese mutant cult and its villainous disciple the Shadow King. The story has had real horror manga vibes, setting it apart both from what fans may expect of the X-Men, and from the rest of the relaunched Ultimate line.
Still, even Ultimate X-Men will have to face the eventual return of the Maker, the sinister architect of the reborn Ultimate Universe, with only around six months left till he returns.
Ultimate X-Men #11 goes on sale January 29.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)