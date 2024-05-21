Meet the new Ultimate She-Hulk, Ultimate Sinister Six, and more in Marvel's August Ultimate Universe solicitations

Marvel's new Ultimate Universe is rapidly filling out the ranks of its new versions of classic Marvel characters, and with the release of advance solicitations for August's Ultimate Universe titles, several more prominent heroes and villains are popping up.

In August 14's Ultimates #3 starts bringing in more characters to the new Ultimates team (the Ultimate Universe's equivalent of the Avengers) with the addition of She-Hulk, who has her own army of Hulks at her disposal. But with the main Ultimate Hulk serving as one of the villainous Maker's chief lieutenants, that might mean big trouble for the Ultimates.

Here's the official solicit text and cover:

"The Ultimates search for a means of destroying the Maker’s most powerful pawn, the Hulk! And in the process they uncover an army of Hulks hidden away from the world… with She-Hulk at the helm!"

Then, in August 21's Ultimate Spider-Man #8, the new Ultimate Universe's flagship hero will go up against the new Ultimate Sinister Six, led by Kingpin. While we don't know who's on the Ultimate Sinister Six just yet, the cover shows someone in Iron Man armor, and the solicitation text also mentions Ultimate Doc Ock.

Check out the official solicit text and cover:

"Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn’t the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock?"

Meanwhile, the solicitation text for August 28's Ultimate X-Men #6 is teasing the final member of the new Ultimate X-Men with the conclusion of the title's first arc, though it's still not been revealed who it is. That's fine though, because so far we've actually only met two X-Men, Armor and Maystorm.

Here's the official solicitation and cover:

"Armor, Maystorm and the rest of the team hunt down the mysterious shadow! But is this group of scrappy teens prepared to face true darkness? And don’t miss the reveal of the final member of the group on the last page!"

And finally, in August 7's Ultimate Black Panther #7, Marvel isn't teasing a new Ultimate character, but instead a new resource of power for Ra and Khonshu, seemingly akin to Wakanda's vaunted Vibranium, as the pair set forth to invade Wakanda itself.

Here's the solicitation text and cover:

"While T’Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight… And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T’Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?"

The new Ultimates line initially launched with Ultimate Spider-Man, which was followed by Ultimate Black Panther, and then Ultimate X-Men. Ultimates #1 rounds out the current line, launching on June 5.

