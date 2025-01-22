Marvel's Star Wars comic is relaunching with a new #1 set after the end of the Galactic Civil War

Marvel's main Star Wars comic title is relaunching in May in a new era, set after the end of the Galactic Civil War at the dawn of the New Republic. Written by Alex Segura with art by Phil Noto - two Star Wars comics veterans - the relaunched Star Wars #1 will bring the focus back to fan favorite characters including the core trio of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo, while also bringing back cult classic supporting characters such as Mon Mothma and Beilert Valance.

The New Republic era takes place after Return of the Jedi, with the war between the Empire and the Rebels ending after the Empire's defeat. These new tales will occur after the Empire's fall, but before the rise of the First Order and the start of the newer trilogy's timeline.

Segura and Noto's run on Star Wars will actually begin in a Free Comic Book Day special to be released on May 4, which is not only Free Comic Book Day, but also Star Wars Day (the meme "May the 4th be with you!" explains it pretty succinctly).

"AN EPIC NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS FOR LUKE, LEIA AND HAN IN THE WAKE OF RETURN OF THE JEDI!" reads Marvel's official synopsis for the new Star Wars #1. "New York Times best-selling author ALEX SEGURA launches the bold next era of STAR WARS. LUKE SKYWALKER must defend the NEW REPUBLIC from a bloodthirsty gang of mercenaries! HAN SOLO investigates a deadly underworld mystery - and saves a surprising ally! LEIA ORGANA must grapple with a new alliance opposed to the goals of the New Republic!"

"Now that we've put the period at the end of the Galactic Civil War with the Battle of Jakku, we can speed ahead into a new, uncharted era, with some new galactic threats, foes, and mysteries for our beloved heroes to grapple with, blending the familiar with the new and shocking," Segura tells StarWars.com, who first announced the relaunch. "These stories will be packed with action and the character moments Star Wars fans have come to expect, featuring twists on the galaxy and landscape we know, with an eye toward making sure people can jump in easily and with any issue. We can't wait."

Star Wars #1 goes on sale May 7 with a main cover by series artist Phil Noto and a variant by Leinil Francis Yu, both seen above.

