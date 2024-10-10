Peter Parker and Miles Morales are locked in a bloodthirsty brawl in Spider-Man: Reign 2 #4

Marvel has billed the original Spider-Man: Reign as one of the most controversial Spider-Man stories of all time, and its current sequel, Spider-Man: Reign 2, is living up to that reputation by pitting an aging - but still powerful - Peter Parker against an adult version of his protege Miles Morales. And in Spider-Man Reign 2 #4, it's coming to blows as the pair are locked in a knockdown, dragout battle of the spiders, and we've got a preview of interior pages.

In the alternate future of Spider-Man: Reign, Peter Parker is a widower whose wife Mary Jane Watson died after getting cancer due to the radioactivity of Peter's, uh, well… bodily fluids. In the original story, he comes out of retirement to save the city one last time. The current sequel kicked off with Peter in a kind of stasis, living an artificial life with MJ, a la The Matrix.

That was all rudely interrupted, and Peter has once again been called upon to save the world, though it's a lot more complicated than that as evidenced by these pages from Spider-Man: Reign 2 #4 by writer/artist Kaare Andrews, colorist Brian Reber, and letterer Joe Caramagna, which dig into Peter and Miles' fight.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Ravaged by age, traumatized and now time-tossed, Peter Parker can barely function. Miles Morales doesn't particularly care if taking down his old friend is what is needed to save the city and possibly all of existence," reads Marvel's official description of Spider-Man: Reign 2 #4.

Spider-Man: Reign 2 #4 goes on sale October 16.

