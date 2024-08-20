The new Spider-Girl's origin kicks off as death comes for Spider-Boy and Daredevil in a "fatal issue"
Spider-Boy #13 is shaping up to be a major issue, and we've got the early solicitation reveal
Following the unveiling of the upcoming debut of a new Spider-Girl in the pages of October's Spider-Boy #12 during Comic-Con International: San Diego 2024, her "secret origin" will be told starting in Spider-Boy #13 - which Marvel is billing as a "fatal issue" which could "mean the death" of Spider-Boy and Daredevil.
Written by Dan Slott, who co-created Spider-Girl with artist Michael Cho, Spider-Boy #13 is drawn by Paco Medina and Humberto Ramos, who is himself the co-creator of Spider-Boy. The issue picks up where Spider-Boy #12 leaves off, with Spider-Boy and Daredevil teaming up alongside the newly debuting Spider-Girl.
But just as the new Spider-Girl's origins are being explored, the danger is ramping up for Spider-Boy and Daredevil, whose very lives are threatened in the issue. And while it seems unlikely that Daredevil is going to die in an issue of Spider-Boy, the fate of the eponymous hero could very well be up in the air.
"The secret origin of spider-girl starts here! Is she friend or foe? Regardless, it’s not looking good for Spider-Boy," reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Spider-Boy #13. "This will be a fatal issue, especially once you learn about THE GOLDEN FANG and why it may mean the death of Spider-Boy AND Daredevil!"
The Golden Fang, which seems to be the key to the potentially dire fate being faced by Spider-Boy and Daredevil is indeed a mystery. The name doesn't have any corollaries in Marvel history, so it seems to be a totally new concept.
Spider-Boy #13 goes on sale in November with a cover by Paco Medina, seen above.
