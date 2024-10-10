Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and the Fantastic Four all feature in a cameo-filled preview of Sentinels #2

The first issue of Marvel's latest X-book hit comic shops yesterday. Sentinels is an ongoing series from the creative team of writer Alex Paknadel and artist Justin Mason that follows a team of soldiers tasked with taking on some of the world's most dangerous mutants in order to prevent a predicted future apocalypse.

These new Sentinels are a squad of nanotech-enhanced soldiers working for Lawrence Trask – the mutant son of the infamous Bolivar Trask. Lawrence is a powerful mutant who has foreseen a catastrophe brought on by evil mutants, but while these Sentinels are fighting for mutants, rather than against them, their origins are decidedly murky...

"This book is about flawed human beings doing a dirty job for a dirty cause, and Justin Mason and I are determined to make you care about each and every one of them," Paknadel said in a statement when the series was first announced. "Whatever your expectations are going in, I promise this book will surprise you."

Well, as you can see from our exclusive unlettered preview of next month's Sentinels #2, some of those surprises might include the return of a few familiar faces...

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's what Marvel's official synopsis has to say about the new issue:

"OPERATION: SHAW! The Sentinels have their orders: enter an enemy nation, infiltrate a maximum-security prison and escape with Sebastian Shaw! Can Lockstep bring his people home safely? Will Shaw get the better of the new Sentinels, or does a greater shadow hang over Graymalkin Prison?"

As readers of the first issue will have already discovered, the Sentinels first target was Omega Red, with Onslaught also making a cameo. Marvel has also promised, however, that this series will introduce "a major new enemy that will define the first year of the new 'From the Ashes' era."

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sentinels #2 is published by Marvel Comics on November 20.

The original Sentinels make the list of the best X-Men villains of all time.