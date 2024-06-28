Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, and more are here to prove that disco isn't dead on Marvel's eye-popping Dazzler variant covers

Disco isn't dead! At least, that's what Marvel seems to be saying with its new series of glitzy variant covers starring some of the publisher's biggest superheroes. A set of 21 covers has been put together to celebrate the release of mutant Dazzler's upcoming solo series and sees the likes of Spider-Man, Deadpool, Thor, and more donning the sequins and flares and busting some moves on the dancefloor.

Dazzler is a four-issue limited series from writer Jason Loo and artist Rafael Loureiro. Set in the new 'From the Ashes' X-Men era, it sees the mutant songstress embark on a world tour, only to face violent attacks and the perils of celebrity. The series itself launches on September 18, but before that you can find the Dazzler variant covers rolling out across other Marvel titles over the following weeks. We've got all the covers below broken down by their release schedules.

On sale August 7

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Avengers #17 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By J. Scott Campbell

Daredevil #12 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Scott Godlewski

Deadpool #5 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Annie Wu

Doctor Strange #18 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Marguerite Sauvage

Fantastic Four #23 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Ben Su

Incredible Hulk #15 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Todd Nauck

Uncanny X-Men #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Pablo Villalobos

On sale August 14

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #55 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Luciano Vecchio

Immortal Thor #14 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Lee Garbett

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Karen Darboe

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #8 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Giuseppe Camuncoli

Venom #36 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Rickie Yagawa

Werewolf by Night: Red Band #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Jeremy Wilson

X-Factor #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By David Lopez

X-Men #2 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Olivier Vatine

On sale August 21

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Incredible Hulk #16 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Edwin Galmon

Scarlet Witch #3 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Jessica Fong

On sale August 28

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #56 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Joelle Jones

Captain America #12 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Elizabeth Torque

X-Force #2 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Phil Noto

On sale September 11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Avengers Assemble #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Anand Ramcheron

Confused about the new X-Men status quo and the end of Krakoa? Don't worry - we break it all down for you here.