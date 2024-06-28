Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, and more are here to prove that disco isn't dead on Marvel's eye-popping Dazzler variant covers
Marvel presents 21 bold new covers to promote Dazzler's upcoming solo series
Disco isn't dead! At least, that's what Marvel seems to be saying with its new series of glitzy variant covers starring some of the publisher's biggest superheroes. A set of 21 covers has been put together to celebrate the release of mutant Dazzler's upcoming solo series and sees the likes of Spider-Man, Deadpool, Thor, and more donning the sequins and flares and busting some moves on the dancefloor.
Dazzler is a four-issue limited series from writer Jason Loo and artist Rafael Loureiro. Set in the new 'From the Ashes' X-Men era, it sees the mutant songstress embark on a world tour, only to face violent attacks and the perils of celebrity. The series itself launches on September 18, but before that you can find the Dazzler variant covers rolling out across other Marvel titles over the following weeks. We've got all the covers below broken down by their release schedules.
On sale August 7
- Avengers #17 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By J. Scott Campbell
- Daredevil #12 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Scott Godlewski
- Deadpool #5 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Annie Wu
- Doctor Strange #18 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Marguerite Sauvage
- Fantastic Four #23 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Ben Su
- Incredible Hulk #15 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Todd Nauck
- Uncanny X-Men #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Pablo Villalobos
On sale August 14
- Amazing Spider-Man #55 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Luciano Vecchio
- Immortal Thor #14 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Lee Garbett
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Karen Darboe
- Vengeance of the Moon Knight #8 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Giuseppe Camuncoli
- Venom #36 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Rickie Yagawa
- Werewolf by Night: Red Band #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Jeremy Wilson
- X-Factor #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By David Lopez
- X-Men #2 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Olivier Vatine
On sale August 21
- Incredible Hulk #16 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Edwin Galmon
- Scarlet Witch #3 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Jessica Fong
On sale August 28
- Amazing Spider-Man #56 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Joelle Jones
- Captain America #12 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Elizabeth Torque
- X-Force #2 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Phil Noto
On sale September 11
- Avengers Assemble #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover By Anand Ramcheron
