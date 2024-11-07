Spider-Man, Venom, Storm, and more don their Marvel Rivals costumes in comics for concept art variant covers

Marvel Rivals is just weeks away from its official launch, and to celebrate the impending release of the team-based first person shooter, Marvel Comics is releasing a series of variant covers for some of the publisher's top titles featuring art related to the game.

The covers feature concept art by the team at developer NetEase Games of characters Spider-Man, Venom, Magik, and Storm, along with a cover by Peach Momoko featuring Galactus' daughter Galacta and Jeff the Land-Shark. Here's a gallery of the variants, followed by a list of the titles they'll appear on and their release dates:

January 8

Magik #1

All-New Venom #2

Amazing Spider-Man #65

January 15

Storm #4

January 22

Fantastic Four #28

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The merciless clash between tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises unknown," reads NetEase Games' official description of Marvel Rivals. "Now, Super Heroes and Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups each seek to best both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!"

Marvel Rivals is a team-based first person shooter where players take on the roles of various Marvel heroes and villains, utilizing their unique powersets to beat the enemy team in three different game modes. So far, 26 characters have been announced for the game, which will be free-to-play.

Marvel Rivals releases December 6 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, and Windows.

