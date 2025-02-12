Marvel promises "Nothing is sacred" as it teases the resurrection of the original Gwen Stacy, and also a "long-lost loved one" for Jean Grey

Earlier this week, Marvel teased what seems to be the impending exhumation of the corpse of Gwen Stacy - as in the original, core Marvel Universe one who was killed in a fight with the Green Goblin way back in 1976's immortal story 'The Night Gwen Stacy Died,' originally told in Amazing Spider-Man #121-122.

Here's the Gwen Stacy teaser by Paco Medina and Morry Hollowell, which teases more info next week:

But what the publisher has teased for Jean Grey could be even more monumental in terms of potential returns. As announced by Marvel, Phoenix #11 will feature the "miraculous return" of one of Jean's "long-lost loved ones" - though, crucially, the publisher doesn't say who will be coming back or how.

There are a few possibilities, but there's one somewhat obscure character return that could shake the Marvel Universe - and Jean's life - the most. It could somehow be Annie Richardson, Jean's childhood best friend whose sudden death triggered Jean's psychic abilities, forcing Jean to telepathically connect with Annie at the moment of her death.

Annie has never come back to life (which is surprisingly uncommon in X-Men comics), and her death shaped Jean's life for decades to come, so her sudden return would certainly be a huge twist of fate.

When it comes to Gwen Stacy, who we mentioned at the top, this isn't the first time we've been asked to believe that the real true original main universe version has come back to life or been desecrated in some way. But all of those previous times have eventually proven to be lies or bait-and-switches involving clones, duplicates, and all manner of comic book trickery.

Still, when it comes to Marvel's oldest, deadest characters who haven't truly come back, Gwen Stacy is up there - and so is Jean's childhood friend Annie.

We'll see what's up with Gwen sooner rather than later, as Marvel has promised more info to come. As for what's going on with Jean, we'll learn the truth in May 14's Phoenix #11 by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Roi Mercado, with a cover by Lucas Werneck, seen above.

Maybe it means something that Werneck's cover puts Jean in her Dark Phoenix colors...

