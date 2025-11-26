Logan: Black White & Blood #1 flashes back to the decades before Wolverine joined the X-Men in brutal stories of his most hardcore adventures

Marvel Comics' Black, White & Blood anthology series is back with a new volume focusing on stories of Logan - better known to some as Wolverine - in the years before he became a superhero and joined the X-Men. We've got an early preview of all three tales from Logan: Black, White & Blood #1, featuring the kind of over-the-top hack-and-slash action promised by the title.

Here's Marvel's description for story one: "Tom Waltz and Alex Lins reveal Logan’s never-before-revealed military service during the 1950s – with a secret connection to a fan-favorite Marvel character!"

And story two: "A mission in seedy 1970s Times Square puts Logan on the trail of a deranged serial killer, as told by Saladin Ahmed and Adam Kubert."

And finally story three: "Survival is the name of the game after Logan escapes from Weapon X – by Larry Hama and Dave Wachter."

Here's a gallery featuring one page from each story, in the order listed above:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has also revealed the solicitation text Logan: Black, White & Blood #3. Check out the solicit text below, followed by a gallery of the main cover for the issue by Sara Pichelli and a variant by Phil Noto:

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

Written by PHIL NOTO, KARLA PACHECO & MARC BERNARDIN

Art by PHIL NOTO, PERE PÉREZ & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BEFORE YOU SEEK REVENGE, DIG SIX GRAVES!

• Logan took work on a farm to get away from the violence…but when his peaceful neighbors are killed, he’ll need a bumper crop of revenge, courtesy of Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez!

• Phil Noto reunites Logan with a former brother-in-arms, who needs a favor that will save one life…and end another!

• The man who will be Wolverine stands up for right in the face of a crime against innocents, as told by Marc Bernardin!

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Logan: Black, White & Blood #1 goes on sale January 14, followed by #2 on February 4, and #3 on March 11. For more hardcore Wolverine action, check out the best Wolverine comics of all time.