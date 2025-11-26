Logan: Black White & Blood #1 flashes back to the decades before Wolverine joined the X-Men in brutal stories of his most hardcore adventures
Get your first look inside Marvel's Logan: Black, White and Blood #1 along with the solicit and covers for #3
Marvel Comics' Black, White & Blood anthology series is back with a new volume focusing on stories of Logan - better known to some as Wolverine - in the years before he became a superhero and joined the X-Men. We've got an early preview of all three tales from Logan: Black, White & Blood #1, featuring the kind of over-the-top hack-and-slash action promised by the title.
Here's Marvel's description for story one: "Tom Waltz and Alex Lins reveal Logan’s never-before-revealed military service during the 1950s – with a secret connection to a fan-favorite Marvel character!"
And story two: "A mission in seedy 1970s Times Square puts Logan on the trail of a deranged serial killer, as told by Saladin Ahmed and Adam Kubert."
And finally story three: "Survival is the name of the game after Logan escapes from Weapon X – by Larry Hama and Dave Wachter."
Here's a gallery featuring one page from each story, in the order listed above:
Marvel has also revealed the solicitation text Logan: Black, White & Blood #3. Check out the solicit text below, followed by a gallery of the main cover for the issue by Sara Pichelli and a variant by Phil Noto:
LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)
Written by PHIL NOTO, KARLA PACHECO & MARC BERNARDIN
Art by PHIL NOTO, PERE PÉREZ & JAN BAZALDUA
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO
BEFORE YOU SEEK REVENGE, DIG SIX GRAVES!
• Logan took work on a farm to get away from the violence…but when his peaceful neighbors are killed, he’ll need a bumper crop of revenge, courtesy of Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez!
• Phil Noto reunites Logan with a former brother-in-arms, who needs a favor that will save one life…and end another!
• The man who will be Wolverine stands up for right in the face of a crime against innocents, as told by Marc Bernardin!
Logan: Black, White & Blood #1 goes on sale January 14, followed by #2 on February 4, and #3 on March 11. For more hardcore Wolverine action, check out the best Wolverine comics of all time.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
