Marvel is transferring a character straight from the MCU into Marvel Comics - here's how

November is Native American heritage month in the US, and to celebrate, Marvel is making the unprecedented move of having Indigenous Mohawk hero Kahhori travel from the MCU to Marvel Comics continuity. And unlike previous characters who made the jump from the screen to the page, such as Phil Coulson and Darcy Lewis, Kahhori is actually going straight from MCU continuity to the comics as the exact same version of the character.

Now, Marvel is showing us how that will happen in an early look at pages from November's Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1.

The one-shot is written by Ryan Little, co-writer of the What If…? streaming series which introduced Kahhori, along with Indigenous writers Arihhonni 'Honni' David and Kelly Lynne D’Angelo, both of whom will make their Marvel Comics debut with the one-shot. On the art side, Marvel Studios artist Todd Harris will be joined by Marvel Comics artists David Cutler and Jim Terry.

So how does Kahhori make it from the MCU to Marvel Comics? While Marvel's advance pages are unlettered, they show the hero fighting a monstrous enemy in the spiritual realm of Skyworld before winding up in the world of Marvel Comics, implying that Skyworld itself can act as a bridge between the two different continuities.

Check out the pages, which also show Kahhori crossing over with Daredevil and Echo, and clashing with Moon Knight, along with covers for the one-shot by Afua Richardson, Maria Wolf, and Ryan Meinerding:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Mohawk warrior Kahhori fell into Sky World and into our hearts from her first appearance fighting invaders to her home. She's already helped save all of reality from a demented Doctor Strange and secured peace in her own world… So what NOW?" reads Marvel's official description of Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1.

"Chasing a threat out of Sky World, Kahhori lands in the fiery streets of Hell's Kitchen! But culture shock's gonna be the least of her problems as her strange adversary tears through time and space," it reads. "Featuring exciting guest stars like Daredevil, Echo, and Moon Knight, don't miss this action-packed saga of one of the most exciting characters to emerge from the MCU!"

Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1 goes on sale November 6.

Kahhori may be the first character to go straight from MCU continuity to Marvel Comics, but she's just one of many superheroes who debuted outside of comic books.