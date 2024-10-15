Marvel's latest New Champion is Hulkette, a teen Hulk whose origin is a "big surprise"

Marvel has begun introducing more of its New Champions into the Marvel Universe, with a new teen Hulk named Hulkette as the latest teen hero to make the jump from variant cover to the actual continuity. Originally appearing on Mirka Andolfo's cover for 2023's Sensational She-Hulk #1, Hulkette will make the jump to the page in Spider-Boy #13.

That issue, written by Dan Slott with art by Paco Medina, will feature Spider-Boy teaming up with Daredevil in Madripoor, as they encounter Hulkette and her "trainer" Enormo - who we know nothing about at this point. You can see her here, on Mark Bagley's newly revealed variant cover for Spider-Boy #13:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"You'll get a chance to meet Hulkette and her trainer, Enormo, as they get drawn into the action packed events of Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl's overseas adventure in Madripoor! We'll learn more about Hulkette and her powers as she faces off against Spider-Boy and Daredevil," says Spider-Boy writer Dan Slott in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"There's a big surprise in store for Marvel fans when we finally drop the secret of her origins... but for now, if you want to see this pint-sized powerhouse throw her first punches on the page, this is the issue where her journey begins," he teases.

Spider-Boy and Daredevil will be hot off an encounter with the all-new Spider-Girl in Spider-Boy #12, making #13 the second issue in a row to focus on a new hero with a legacy connection to an existing character, which most of the New Champions are.

Speaking of the teen heroes, they'll be teaming up in a New Champions title that also brings in some existing teen legacy characters starting in January.

As for Spider-Boy #13, you'll get to read that when it releases on November 27.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.