Hulk "smashes history" as he faces off with dinosaurs in his quest to defeat literally everything in a fight

Hulk: Smash Everything is all about the not-so-jolly green giant attempting to defeat, well, everything. And in Hulk: Smash Everything #2, he's taking on "history" as he tangles with dinosaurs in the prehistoric era.

We've got an early preview of pages from Hulk: Smash Everything #2 by writer Ryan North and artist Vincenzo Carratu showing off not just Hulk's battle with a horde of dinos, there's also an appearance by his arch-foe the Leader disguised as Doctor Strange, having previously used this guise to trick Hulk into fighting the Sorcerer Supreme himself - a close ally of the Hulk from their days on the Defenders.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"HULK SMASHES HISTORY! Pencils down, TRUE BELIEVERS, and pay attention to this next history lesson!" reads Marvel's official description for Hulk: Smash Everything #2. "For centuries, scholars believed DINOSAURS to be among some of the fiercest creatures to ever roam Earth during its prehistoric age - until HULK arrived… Pangea? Evolution? Forget it! History as we know it is about to get SMASHED!"

The concept of Hulk defeating even the very concept of history (while a slight exaggeration) is exactly the kind of charming superhero weirdness I've come to love from Ryan North, whose previous Fantastic Four title topped our list of the best comics of 2024. Who doesn't love the Hulk on a rampage, especially when we get to see him fight dinosaurs? I'm here for it.

Hulk: Smash Everything #2 goes on sale January 26. For more, check out the best Hulk stories of all time.