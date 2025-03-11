30 years after the original Age of Apocalypse, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel to the alt-reality to save X-Men history

Return to the Age of Apocalypse alongside Kamala Khan in a new one-shot this summer

Ms. Marvel alongside the mutants of Age of Apocalypse
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's series of one-shots commemorating the 50th anniversary of the release of Giant-Size X-Men #1 rolls on with Giant Size Age of Apocalypse #1. As with the rest of the one-shots, the story focuses on Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan traveling through X-Men history as she battles Legion, the mutant responsible for the birth of the original Age of Apocalypse reality, to stop him from changing the biggest events in the X-Men's timeline.

Alongside the main story by writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist CF Villa, Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 will include a "Revelations" backup story by writer Jeph Loeb, one of the main writers of the original Age of Apocalypse event, and artist Simone Di Meo.

Age of Apocalypse Wolverine fighting Sabretooth

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Locked in a battle through time against the Omega-Level mutant Legion, Kamala Khan is the only one standing in the way of X-Men history being warped forever! Following GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 and GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX #1, Kamala finds herself stuck in the darkest future of all in GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1!" reads Marvel's official description of Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1. "Worse yet: It’s only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can't find what's left of the X-Men, she'll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises...but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience."

The original Age of Apocalypse actually celebrates its own 30th anniversary in 2025. For those who don't know (or aren't old enough to have been there at the time), the original Age of Apocalypse event was one of the biggest stories ever told in the X-Men franchise, in which Legion goes back in time to kill Professor X, resulting in an alternate timeline ruled by the villain Apocalypse. The story replaced every single X-Men title with a relaunched comic set specifically in the AoA reality, which ended in destruction.

Ms. Marvel alongside the mutants of Age of Apocalypse

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In 1995, I was extremely lucky to be part of one of the biggest stories to hit the X-Men with Age of Apocalypse, writing both Astonishing X-Men and X-Man," says Loeb in a statement. "Now, thirty years later, join me and the superstar artist of tomorrow – Simone Di Meo – as we return to this doomed timeline with some of the greatest X-Men characters ever!"

Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 goes on sale June 25 with a cover by Adam Kubert, and a variant cover by Simone Di Meo, both seen above.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.

