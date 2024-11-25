The Fantastic Four are back at the forefront of the Marvel Universe with a stunning recreation of Jim Lee's X-Men #1 cover and over 20 more homage variants
The Fantastic Four take center stage in variant covers that pay homage to some of the most iconic Marvel Comics covers ever
The Fantastic Four are finally back at the center of the Marvel Universe thanks to the current One World Under Doom status quo, in which the FF's arch-enemy Doctor Doom has seized the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme with designs on conquering the world. And to celebrate the important place of Marvel's "First Family" in the story, some of Marvel's top artists have created variant covers featuring the members of the Fantastic Four recreating other classic Marvel Comics covers.
There is of course an homage to Jim Lee's all-time classic cover for 1991's X-Men #1, in this case by artist Michele Bandini for the cover of X-Men #10, along with a whole slew of other recognizable cover recreations. They'll feature on the front of Marvel Comics throughout January, while the back of the comics will feature the original covers that the FF issues are recreating.
Here's a gallery of the covers, followed by a list of the comics they'll appear on and the artists that drew them, organized by release date:
January 1
- Daredevil #17 by Sergio Davila
- Sam Wilson, Captain America #1 by Cory Smith
- X-Factor #6 by Rafael Albuquerque
- X-Force #7 by Trevor Von Eeden
January 8
- All-New Venom #2 by Giuseppe Camuncoli
- Amazing Spider-Man #65 by Luciano Vecchio
January 15
- Exceptional X-Men #5 by Nick Bradshaw
- Immortal Thor #19 by Gerardo Sandoval
- Incredible Hulk #21 by Todd Nauck
- Laura Kinney: Wolverine #2 by Romy Jones
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29 by Javier Garron
- Spirits Of Vengeance #5 by Greg Land
- Storm #4 by Mahmud Asrar
January 22
- Amazing Spider-Man #66 Fantastic Four by Paco Diaz
- Fantastic Four #28 by Andrei Bressan
- Iron Man #4 by Stefano Caselli
- Phoenix #7 by Corin Howell
- Scarlet Witch #8 by Marcus To
- Uncanny X-Men #9 by David Lopez
January 29
- Deadpool #10 by Chad Hardin
- Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #4 by Emilio Laiso
- Spider-Boy #15 by Mike Mckone
- West Coast Avengers #3 by Paco Medina
- X-Men #10 by Michele Bandini
The Fantastic Four will also be taking center stage in their Marvel Studios reboot film, which brings the team to the MCU in July 2025.
Check out Marvel's full January and February solicitations to see more of what's ahead for the publisher.
