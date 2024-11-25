The Fantastic Four are back at the forefront of the Marvel Universe with a stunning recreation of Jim Lee's X-Men #1 cover and over 20 more homage variants

The Fantastic Four are finally back at the center of the Marvel Universe thanks to the current One World Under Doom status quo, in which the FF's arch-enemy Doctor Doom has seized the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme with designs on conquering the world. And to celebrate the important place of Marvel's "First Family" in the story, some of Marvel's top artists have created variant covers featuring the members of the Fantastic Four recreating other classic Marvel Comics covers.

There is of course an homage to Jim Lee's all-time classic cover for 1991's X-Men #1, in this case by artist Michele Bandini for the cover of X-Men #10, along with a whole slew of other recognizable cover recreations. They'll feature on the front of Marvel Comics throughout January, while the back of the comics will feature the original covers that the FF issues are recreating.

Here's a gallery of the covers, followed by a list of the comics they'll appear on and the artists that drew them, organized by release date:

Image 1 of 22 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

January 1

Daredevil #17 by Sergio Davila

Sam Wilson, Captain America #1 by Cory Smith

X-Factor #6 by Rafael Albuquerque

X-Force #7 by Trevor Von Eeden

January 8

All-New Venom #2 by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Amazing Spider-Man #65 by Luciano Vecchio

January 15

Exceptional X-Men #5 by Nick Bradshaw

Immortal Thor #19 by Gerardo Sandoval

Incredible Hulk #21 by Todd Nauck

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #2 by Romy Jones

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29 by Javier Garron

Spirits Of Vengeance #5 by Greg Land

Storm #4 by Mahmud Asrar

January 22

Amazing Spider-Man #66 Fantastic Four by Paco Diaz

Fantastic Four #28 by Andrei Bressan

Iron Man #4 by Stefano Caselli

Phoenix #7 by Corin Howell

Scarlet Witch #8 by Marcus To

Uncanny X-Men #9 by David Lopez

January 29

Deadpool #10 by Chad Hardin

Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #4 by Emilio Laiso

Spider-Boy #15 by Mike Mckone

West Coast Avengers #3 by Paco Medina

X-Men #10 by Michele Bandini

The Fantastic Four will also be taking center stage in their Marvel Studios reboot film, which brings the team to the MCU in July 2025.

Check out Marvel's full January and February solicitations to see more of what's ahead for the publisher.