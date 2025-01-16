The Fantastic Four becomes the Fantastic Two this April as Doctor Doom steals another member's powers

The Fantastic Four are about to become the Fantastic Two, thanks to the magical manipulations of Doctor Doom, current Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe. Following the reveal that Doom will use his magic to turn Ben Grimm back into a human instead of the super-strong Thing in March's Fantastic Four #30, another of the team will find themselves de-powered in April's just announced Fantastic Four Two #31, though we don't know specifically who just yet. And yes, that's how Marvel is stylizing the title of the comic.

What we do know is that the team is in a tight spot, losing their powers just as Doctor Doom is rising to a level of nigh-omnipotent power over Earth, thanks to his new station as Sorcerer Supreme. And to get them back, they'll have to attempt to recreate the same circumstances that gave them their powers in the first place with bombardment by Cosmic Rays.

Fantastic Four Two #31 is written by Ryan North, who is also writing the main One World Under Doom event title, with art by Cory Smith, and a cover by Joshua Cassara, seen here:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"FANTASTIC TWO! As Ben recovers from what Doom has done to him, the Fantastic Four learn they're losing their powers at the one time they need them the most desperately! If they can't reverse the effect, they may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable," reads Marvel's official description of Fantastic Four Two #31.

"But the family has an idea of how to get them back – and to do it safely. They need only recreate the circumstances that first gave them their powers," it continues. "But when safety doesn't get them results, there is a more desperate path available to the Four – and they take it. It all comes down to this! A young woman. Her kid brother. The man she loves. His only friend... and a desperate launch into space."

Fantastic Four Two #31 goes on sale April 30.

