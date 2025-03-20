Thanks to Doctor Doom, Ben Grimm is no longer the Thing and his kids don't even recognize him in Fantastic Four #30

Get an early preview of interior pages from Fantastic Four #30

Fantastic Four #30
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

For almost 65 years, Ben Grimm has been the ever-lovin'-blue-eyed Thing, with his human form trapped inside a hard, rocky exterior and no chance of ever turning back. At least, no chance of turning back without the magic of Marvel's current Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom, who used his power to turn Ben Grimm into a normal man again. Now, in Fantastic Four #30, we'll see the consequences of Ben's magical transformation, and we've got a preview of what's inside.

In the issue, by writer Ryan North, penciler Cory Smith, inker Oren Junior, colorist Jesus Aburtov, and letterer Joe Caramagna, Ben and his wife Alicia Masters take a trip to New York City in the wake of Ben's big change. Check it out:

Image 1 of 5
Fantastic Four #30
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"FANTASTIC THREE! After Ben Grimm has suffered a terrible (and very public) defeat at the hands of Doom, he's left lost, adrift - and more vulnerable than he has been in years," reads Marvel's official description of Fantastic Four #30. "And when a trip to New York goes wrong and his fate suddenly turns from bad to worse, Ben has never been more vulnerable - and soon takes a shocking shortcut he won't be able to undo! This is one Thing and Alicia story you won't soon forget!"

We know that Doom isn't done with the FF either, as subsequent issues will involve him taking the powers from other members of his arch-enemies. It's all part of the 'One World Under Doom' status quo in which Doom, using his power as the current Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, has conquered Earth. So far, Doom has been one step ahead of the heroes, but the situation is rapidly escalating across numerous Marvel titles.

Fantastic Four #30 goes on sale March 26.

Check out the best Fantastic Four stories of all time.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

