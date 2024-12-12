Doctor Strange seeks to become the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard in his new ongoing series

Doctor Strange is no longer the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, having lost the mantle to Doctor Doom in this past summer's Blood Hunt crossover. And now, with Doom angling to be emperor of the entire world, Strange is traveling to another world entirely - Asgard - to find his next calling and to plan for what comes next with Doom's reign in a new ongoing series.

Titled Doctor Strange of Asgard, Strange's new title is written by Derek Landy with art by Carlos Magno, and it follows the good doctor on his quest to regain some of his former glory by becoming the Sorcerer Supreme of Thor's mystical homeworld. But his journey to becoming Asgard's Sorcerer Supreme will "ignite a deadly power struggle" with Asgard's other mages, including Loki, as Strange attempts to "solve a mystery that could disrupt the balance of magic forever."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"SORCERER SUPREME NO MORE! Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis," reads Marvel's official description of Doctor Strange of Asgard #1.

"Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see if Thor's kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki's willing to help, but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard's top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought."

Doctor Strange of Asgard #1 goes on sale March 5 with a cover by Geoff Shaw.

Check out the best Marvel Comics events of all time.