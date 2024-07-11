Elektra is on a collision course with the new Punisher in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 preview

Elektra has been co-Daredevil alongside Matt Murdock for some time now, and in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 by writer Erica Schultz, artist Michael Dowling, colorist Dee Cunniffe, and letterer Clayton Cowles, she's once again striking out on her own in a new limited series.

We've got a fresh preview of interior pages from Daredevil Woman Without Fear #1, showing the lead up to her upcoming fight with the new Punisher, Joe Garrison.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"After the stunning events of Daredevil #11, Daredevil's allies are left more vulnerable than ever before," reads Marvel's official description of Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1. "If they're able to survive, it will fall to Elektra and Matt Murdock to not only save their city as Daredevil, but also protect the people they love the most as they're targeted by some of the most dangerous, violent elements the Marvel Universe has to offer!"

In Daredevil #11, out this week, Wilson Fisk's return to the role of Kingpin and his demonic possession escalate, with Fisk showcasing dangerous new abilities, and potentially secret knowledge about Matt Murdock as well.

"I think Elektra is a very different Daredevil than Matt. Aside from their different upbringings and what brought each of them to the horns, Elektra sees her mission differently than Matt," Woman Without Fear writer Erica Shultz told Newsarama. "Matt is forever in a state of penance. Elektra doesn't feel guilt the same way he does, so her motivations differ."

"I think it comes down to the fact that they just look at the world very differently," she continues. "She no longer kills because of the promise she made to Matt, but she also finds it a personal challenge at times. Sure, it's easy to just kill your opponent, but to work outside that is a challenge, and she accepts it."

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 goes on sale July 17.

