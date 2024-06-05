Steve Rogers assembles his own team of Avengers including She-Hulk, Monica Rambeau, Hawkeye, and many more

Steve Rogers is back in action as the leader of a new squad of Avengers as part of Blood Hunt, and following the conclusion of the massive summer crossover, the original Captain America is sticking around Avengers Mansion to keep leading his own team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The new limited series, titled Avengers Assemble by Steve Orlando with art from a whole line-up of artists including Cory Smith, Scot Eaton, Marcelo Ferreira, Valentina Pinti, and more, with each of the five issues tackled by a different artist.

As for who's on the team alongside Steve Rogers, there's Janet Van Dyne/Wasp, Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Hercules, Monica Rambeau/Photon, She-Hulk, Night-Thrasher, Lightning, Wonder Man, Shang-Chi, and Julie Power/Lightspeed, with different members showing up for each mission.

There's one more little tidbit Marvel is teasing about the new Avengers squad that's coming together in Avengers Assembled. They've got matching jackets, just like in the mid-'90s. But this time, rather than brown leather bomber jackets, they're gray and red, somewhat resembling the Avengers' time travel uniforms from the film Avengers: Endgame.

You can see the jackets on interior artist Cory Smith's main cover for Avengers Assemble #1, which is included in this gallery along with variant covers by Leinil Francis Yu, Emilio Laiso, and Betsy Cola:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

They'll be taking on a series of high-powered threats from their revived base at Avengers Mansion, which was the team's main headquarters up until Avengers: Disassembled. They've returned there a few times over the years, with the main Avengers team currently taking up residence in the sentient, city-sized spaceship known as the Impossible City. The first enemy the team will take on is none other than Sin, the daughter of the Red Skull.

"Inspired by the team he pulled together during Blood Hunt, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE sees Captain America take on a new initiative—recruiting new and classic Avengers for an all-new squad! Cap’s team will operate out of Avengers Mansion and tackle one crisis after another on globetrotting super hero missions!" reads Marvel's description of Avengers Assemble #1.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Expanding the scope of current Avengers storytelling, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE will offer readers a modern take on classic Avengers adventure and drama," it continues. "With a new threat every issue, these fast-paced stories will be jam packed with action intermixed with exciting team bonding, thoughtful character development, and interpersonal stakes!"

Interestingly, Marvel refers to the new team as the AvenGERS - with the acronym standing for the "Avengers Emergency Response Squad."

"This is a great time to assemble! Avengers Assemble is bringing a murderer's row of classic Avengers back to the Mansion, and classic comics storytelling is coming with it! A team of icons and new recruits alike, but heavy on the icons!" states writer Steve Orlando in the announcement.

"And in every issue, a barnburner of an entire story packed into twenty pages! West Coast Avengers was the first comic book I ever bought, full stop. So, to be part of a return to form, heavy on personality, rich in action, is more than exciting - it's an honor! Starting this summer, Avengers Emergency Response Squad is always on duty!"

Avengers Assemble #1 goes on sale September 11.

Avengers 5 may be the biggest Marvel movie yet with up to 60 heroes.