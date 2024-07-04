Ms. Marvel leads the world's most unlikely superteam in an exclusive preview of Amazing Spider-Man #53

With a recently announced new creative team for Amazing Spider-Man on the horizon, it seems like we're into the last few issues of Zeb Wells' long and impressive run with Peter Parker. Still, it looks like the writer will be going out with a bang if this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #53 is anything to go by...

Peter has been corrupted by the sins of Norman Osborn and transformed into the deadly Spider-Goblin. Luckily his good side has temporarily returned, thanks to some psycho-active goo delivered to him by Chasm. Still, he's running out of time to get his head together. Meanwhile Ms. Marvel has teamed up with an unlikely assortment of allies: Dr. Curt Connors, the Walking Brain, J. Jonah Jameson, and Rek-Rap – now unexpectedly wearing his own Spider-Suit! What could possibly go wrong?!

Marvel's official synopsis for the latest issue reads:

"SECRET REVEALED — MEET SPIDER-GOBLIN! Following the shocking events of #50, PETER PARKER is a changed man. He's now SPIDER-GOBLIN, the most dangerous superhuman in the world. And his chaos is DEADLY! Meanwhile, who will stop Norman Osborn?!"

Marvel has yet to announce when precisely the current run of Amazing Spider-Man will finish, simply stating that the upcoming The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man relaunch will take place sometime this fall. The publisher has also hinted that while Zeb Wells is wrapping up his run on the title, his frequent collaborator John Romita Jr. will still have a part to play in the future of Amazing Spider-Man.

Amazing Spider-Man #53 is published by Marvel Comics on July 10.

