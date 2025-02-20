Invincible and Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's new comic Blood & Thunder looks like Blade Runner with a talking gun

The Walking Dead and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman is the creative force behind Blood & Thunder – a new sci-fi comic from Skybound that sounds like Blade Runner with a talking gun...

The new series is set far in the future on an Earth that has integrated alien life into its society. As different as this society is, however, there's still crime – and crimefighters. Bounty hunter Akeldama "Blood" Bledsoe and her talking gun Thunder are tasked with tracking down the galaxy's deadliest criminal, little realising that this case will "unlock secrets about her past, present, and future," according to Skybound's synopsis for the new series.

Although based on Kirkman's idea, the new series is written by Benito Cereno, illustrated by E.J. Su, colored by MSassyK, and lettered by Rus Wooton. Kirkman isn't stepping away from the project, however – he will remain as a creative consultant. Here's a preview of interior pages from the first issue...

"Blood & Thunder is a concept I've been dying to share with the world for quite some time. I'm so thrilled to be on the cusp of debuting what Benito Cereno, E.J. Su and I have cooked up," said Robert Kirkman in a statement. "Monsters! Aliens! Space! Talking Guns! I dare you to find a comic that’s more exciting! Blood & Thunder! Shut up!"

"What happens when the best fighter in the colony finally finds something to fight for? That's what we're hoping to find out in Blood & Thunder, a book where E.J. Su and I have been given room to stretch our legs in exploring strange new worlds and the people who inhabit them," added Benito Cereno. "I can't wait for everyone to see the vibrant and explosive energy E.J. brings to each new environment, alien and familiar all at once."

The main cover for Blood & Thunder #1 comes from E.J. Su and MSassyK, with variants for the issue also available from David Lopez, Andie Tong & Rex Lokus, Bernard Chang, J. Scott Campbell, as well as a blank sketch cover. You can check out all but the Campbell cover in the gallery below.

"I am thrilled to be partnered up with my old friend Benito, and working with Robert again is icing on the cake," said E.J. Su. "If you love monsters, aliens, creatures, and going on adventures in strange new worlds, you're going to love this. It was a blast dreaming up different environments and the inhabitants of those particular environments. There is also a lot of action, what else can you ask for? I can't wait for everyone to see what we have been cooking up."

Blood & Thunder #1 is published by Skybound/Image on May 7.

