Emma Ríos's Anzuelo is a beautiful and surreal story of survival and the sea

Pretty Deadly artist and co-creator Emma Ríos is releasing a new solo graphic novel this month. Anzuelo is a vivid fantasy described by Image Comics as "a breathtaking, dystopian story with an expansive scope and style," which follows three kids in a world where the sea suddenly and unexpectedly begins to rise. On her own Instagram, Ríos has described it as, "A book about the sea coded in eco-horror and kindness."

Anzuelo is an absolutely beautiful-looking work, one that really shows off Ríos's stunning watercolour art in full effect. We have an exclusive extract from the book, which you can check out in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics)

"The Sea, secretly more complex than anyone imagined, rises one day," reads Image's synopsis for the 304-page hardcover. "The horizon folds as the Sea absorbs the world and transforms everything that's been pulled inside it. Three kids find themselves unmoored and lost, but brought together by the physical and mental changes wrought by the tides and a desire to avoid harming any living creature."

Here's an animated trailer by Ríos and animator Luis Yang.

ANZUELO Trailer - Emma Rios - YouTube Watch On

"No matter how carefully you plan a project like this, the work and the creator always transform and adapt due to learning and experimentation," Ríos said in a statement about Anzuelo. "I wanted to write the Sea under my skin and I'm fortunate to have become someone else in the process."

Anzuelo is published in hardcover by Image Comics and will be available in comic shops on November 6 and from indie bookstores from November 19.

