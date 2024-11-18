Clementine Book Three promises a "heart-wrenching finale" to The Walking Dead spinoff

The third and final volume in Tillie Walden's acclaimed spin-off from The Walking Dead will be published in June 2025. Clementine Book Three wraps up the story of the young survivor introduced in Telltale's wildly popular The Walking Dead video game series.

In the new book – written and drawn once again by Walden – it seems like Clementine has finally found what she's been searching for all this time: she has a safe place to live, a girlfriend, "and even a cat," according to Skybound's synopsis. "But nothing lasts forever. And when Clementine suffers a loss unlike anything she's ever faced, a new mentor called The Gardener offers her a new family, and a new way of living... but at what cost?"

We have an exclusive first look at the next instalment of the series. Check it out in the gallery below.

(Image credit: Image/Skybound)

"It's been a sincere joy working with Tillie Walden on this series... but like all good things, it must come to an end!" said Alex Antone, editorial director at Skybound in a statement about the final volume. "Tillie breathed new life into Clementine and her world, and this last book absolutely decimated me in the best possible way. I can’t wait for The Walking Dead and Clementine fans to read the final chapter of this incredible story."

(Image credit: Image/Skybound)

Clementine first appeared in 'A New Day' in 2012, the first episode of Telltale's The Walking Dead graphic adventure game, voiced by actor Melissa Hutchison. The character moved over to comics in 2021 with Skybound X: Clementine Lives!, which saw the survivor head out into the wilderness to try and make a new life for herself.

Clementine Book Three is published in comic shops by Image/Skybound on June 25, 2025, and will be available digitally and in bookshops on July 8, 2025.

