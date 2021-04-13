Rick Grimes, Clementine & all-star creators celebrate Skybound's 10 anniversary in new weekly event series

Skybound X is a new, weekly five-issue limited series launching in July by Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment celebrating the latter's 10th anniversary. Featuring an all-star roster of creators including Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, Tillie Walden, Donny Cates, Joshua Williamson, Chip Zdarsky, James Harren, and Daniel Warren Johnson, who are contributing stories from the "best Skybound series past, present, and future," according to the announcement.

The "past, present, and future" Skybound series includes TellTale Games' The Walking Dead, as Skybound X features the comic book debut of the bestselling game's star Clementine.

Each oversized issue of the series will begin with a chapter from Rick Grimes 2000, a story that was originally introduced in the back of The Walking Dead #75 starring the franchise's lead character reuniting the Invincible creative team of Kirman and Ottley.

Skybound X will also introduce all-new series with brand new comic book characters through the series (including Clementine) along with new stories from the worlds of Skybound Properties Assassin Nation , Excellence , and Manifest Destiny .

"Surprise! Did you REALLY think we would let Skybound's ten-year anniversary pass us by without bringing back some of our favorite characters?" says Kirkman in the announcement. "We are forever thankful for our community's support over the past decade and are honored to share this special series with the larger Skybound family. None of these characters have such monumental journeys without the fans, so Skybound X is for all of you!"

Skybound X #1 goes on sale in comic book shops and digital platforms on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Skybound provided the solicitation information of all five July issues of the series:

SKYBOUND X #1

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, TILLE WALDEN, JAMES HARREN & CHRIS DINGESS

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, TILLIE WALDEN, JAMES HARREN & MATTHEW ROBERTS

COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY

COVER B: JAMES HARREN

COVER C: TILLIE WALDEN

COVER D: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER E: BLANK SKETCH COVER

JULY 7 / 52 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

Celebrate a sensational 10 years of Skybound with a cavalcade of your favorite creators for all-new stories of your favorite series past, present and future! Each issue of this oversized, weekly series will kick off with a new chapter of a serialized THE WALKING DEAD story—RICK GRIMES 2000—by Robert Kirkman & Ryan Ottley!

In addition, we'll be debuting all-new series and characters every issue, starting with the First Appearance of the most requested WALKING DEAD character of all-time: Clementine, star of the bestselling Telltale's The Walking Dead video game series!

Did we mention new ULTRAMEGA and MANIFEST DESTINY stories?! If you want to know what to expect in Skybound's next 10 years, it all starts here!

SKYBOUND X #2

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, CHIP ZDARKSKY, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, IRMA KNIIVILA & TRI VUONG

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, RAMON K. PEREZ, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, TRI VUONG & IRMA KNIIVILA

COVER A: CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN

COVER C: TRI VUONG & IRMA KNIIVILA (Diamond Code MAY210044)

JULY 14 / 44 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

The second chapter of the wildest WALKING DEAD story ever--RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, the debut of a major new STILLWATER character, a rip-roaring MURDER FALCON throwdown, and the First Appearance of EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY!

SKYBOUND X #3

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, KYLE STARKS

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, ANDREI BRESSAN, ERICA HENDERSON, CORY WALKER

COVER A: ARTHUR ADAMS

COVER B: CORY WALKER

COVER C: ERICA HENDERSON

COVER D: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

JULY 21 / 44 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

The third chapter of RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, a surprising coda to the BIRTHRIGHT saga, a spotlight on ASSASSIN NATION fan-favorite, F*ck Tarkington, and the latest installment of the greatest genius canine adventurer, SCIENCE DOG!

SKYBOUND X #4

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, DONNY CATES, BRANDON THOMAS, MAIRGHRED SCOTT

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, KHARY RANDOLPH, PABLO TUNICA

COVER A: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER B: KHARY RANDOLPH

COVER C: PABLO TUNICA

JULY 28 / 44 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

The fourth chapter of RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, new REDNECK and EXCELLENCE stories, and the First Appearance of SEA SERPENT'S HEIR!

SKYBOUND X #5

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, KYLE STARKS & SEAN MACKIEWICZ

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, JASON HOWARD, CHRIS SCHWEIZER & NIKO WALTER

COVER A: DAVID FINCH

COVER B: CHRIS SCHWEIZER

COVER C: JASON HOWARD

AUGUST 4 / 44 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

RICK GRIMES 2000 concludes! Plus, new THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON and GASOLINA stories! ALSO, something COMPLETELY NEW from ROBERT KIRKMAN & JASON HOWARD! SECRETS!

