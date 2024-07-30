Star Trek: Lower Decks fans rejoice - the series is continuing as a comic from one of the best writers around

Though the beloved animated series has been canceled, with just one season left to go, Star Trek: Lower Decks will live on thanks to IDW Publishing, who will release an ongoing Star Trek: Lower Decks comic series starting this winter.

Written by current Fantastic Four writer Ryan North with art from his Unbeatable Squirrel Girl creative partner Derek Charm. North and Charm are no strangers to the characters of Lower Decks, having already created the Eisner nominated one-shot Star Trek: Day of Blood - Shax's Best Day.

"Lower Decks is my favorite Star Trek, and I have seen every single Star Trek there is to see, except for one episode I will never reveal," says North in the announcement. "This raises the obvious question: will something in this comic contradict something that I missed in that one episode I never saw?"

"Thankfully the answer is no, because the entire Lower Decks team - both at IDW and Paramount - has been so amazing - supportive, clever, brilliant. We're making a big funny heartfelt book with huge sci-fi ideas, important character developments, tons of that Trek flavor, and a bunch of jokes, too," he continues. "If you love Lower Decks, you'll love this comic! I get to team up with some of my favorite artists for this book, starting with Derek Charm, who we last teamed up with on the Eisner-winning Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and on the Eisner-nominated Shax's Best Day. He is: the best."

Here's a gallery of covers for Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 by Derek Charm, Megan Huang, and Chris Fenoglio:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Following Derek Charm on the first arc, each story will rotate with new artists taking on the cast of Lower Decks for "episodic" adventures. North uses a similar style of storytelling in Fantastic Four, which features shorter arcs that add up to bigger stories.

"Just when you thought we couldn't go lower… we're BACK with the first ever ONGOING Lower Decks series,” adds IDW Group Editor Heather Antos. "Just like the fans out there, we too want more Lower Decks and this time we're giving it to you tenfold! Ryan North is showing us just how deep of a Trek nerd he is with these stories, and paired with the comedic geniuses of Derek Charm, Jack Lawrence and more on art duties for a rotating cast of 'episodic' issues, this series is a mission so fun that even the Lower Deckers themselves won't want to miss it!"

Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 goes on sale November 13.

