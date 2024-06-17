Titan's bizarre and hilarious High on Life comic previews its series finale with a set of wild new covers

Squanch Games' madcap shooter High on Life has spawned a very fun - and equally bizarre - spin-off comic from Titan, which launched its first issue last week. Now, thanks to the special future science known as "comics solicitations" we can bring you an exclusive sneak peak at the final issue of the four-issue series, which publishes in September this year.

High On Life is written by Alec Robbins - who actually wrote and recorded voices for the original game - with art by Kit Wallis, and colors by JP Jordan. The comic is a mix of outrageous humor, sci-fi action and talking weapons known as Gatlians. Wallis's exuberant art style and Robbins' snarky, sweary script captures the tone of the game to a tee.

You can check out Kit Wallis's main cover for High on Life #4 in the gallery below, followed by two variants from Tim Odland and Dan Luvisi.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics)

There's been no word so far on if High on Life will return for another series, but there's plenty of room still to explore in the game's mythology. For now, though, here's Titan's official solicitations text for the series' finale.

HIGH ON LIFE #4 (of 4)

(W) Alec Robbins

(A) Kit Wallis, JP Jordan

FC • 32pp • $3.99

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS!

SMITHON WESSON has the BOUNTY HUNTER cornered. But, in the reflection of their big pink helmet, he can't help but reminisce about how he started on the path of revenge. In the final showdown, allies become enemies and former lovers can hurt you the most...

High on Life #4 is published by Titan Comics on September 11.

