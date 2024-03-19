The strangest shooter of the last few years is getting a wild new comic book

Weird and wild FPS High on Life is making the jump to comics, with a new series coming in June from Titan. Written by Alec Robbins - who actually worked on the game - and drawn by Kit Wallis, with colors by JP Jordan, the High on Life comic explores the same mix of absurdist humor, sci-fi action, and colorful characters as the original FPS.

One of the things that made High on Life stand out when it launched at the end of 2022 was its concept of talking weapons, known as Gatlians, and in the preview pages below you'll see that they play a major part in the new comic too. First up, however, is an exclusive variant cover reveal for High on Life #1, with Wallis's art showing off the Bounty Hunter and Gatlian Harper ready for action.

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Titan's official synopsis for the series reveals a few more details about the first issue:

"Though they restored peace to the cosmos by killing Garmantuous, there's no rest for the Bounty Hunter when a brutal new threat to Humans shoots its way onto the scene. Armed with plucky & determined Harper - and the rest of the Gatlian gang - the series will take them on an explosive, twisting adventure across the cosmos.

A story of GUTS, GORE, REDEMPTION, and lost love, this brand-new miniseries will be a rollercoaster romp in the world of the eponymous video game."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics)

In our review, we described the FPS as "loud, frequently unhinged, incredibly funny, and an intergalactic trip that is absolutely worth taking." It looks like the comic will certainly be following suit.

High on Life #1 is published by Titan Comics on June 12.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our guide to the best Xbox Series X games for all the must-play titles on Microsoft's latest console.