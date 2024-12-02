You can own the definitive physical edition of the original Watchmen comic at its lowest price ever this Cyber Monday

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen is considered one of the most seminal works of superhero fiction ever created, and the definitive collected edition, Absolute Watchmen, is on sale on Amazon for one of the best Cyber Monday comic book deals we've dug up. At just $70, the price is actually more than 50% off Absolute Watchmen's usual MSRP of $150. In fact, $70 is the lowest price it's ever reached on Amazon, making this one hell of a bargain.

For those who aren't as familiar with DC's Absolute line of collected editions (not to be confused with the newly minted Absolute DC Universe comic reality), DC's Absolute editions are oversized slipcover collections that present the entire original comic in a single volume, along with as many extras and behind-the-scenes snippets as they can cram in. This makes Absolute Watchmen the definitive physical edition of the comic.

At $70, there's really no reason to wait to add Absolute Watchmen to your collection. Don't let Cyber Monday slip you by without snapping up this spectacular deal - especially if you're looking for a nice gift for the comic reader in your life. Even if they've already got a copy of Watchmen, the Absolute edition's backmatter and wealth of extra material means that there's plenty of new stuff to enjoy with the upgraded collection.

Should you buy the Absolute Watchmen Hardcover Collection?

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Watchmen is considered one of the seminal works of comic book fiction, and while the original story has been adapted into a movie and a sequel TV series along with other comic spin-offs, the original 12-issue series remains a classic. So if you like comics, or if you enjoy the adaptations of Watchmen, this is the best possible physical version to own.

In short, don't let Cyber Monday pass you by without snagging Absolute Watchmen at $70, which is the lowest price it's ever reached.

