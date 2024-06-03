Catwoman gets her paws on a Green Lantern Power Ring in the upcoming sequel to one of Batman's best ever stories

DC's iconic Elseworlds line is returning this year with a raft of new series and spin-offs including The Kryptonian Age - the long-awaited sequel to classic Batman story, Gotham by Gaslight.

As previously announced, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age is a 12-issue limited series written by Andy Diggle with art by Leandro Fernández and colors from Dave Stewart, and is once again set in an alternative 19th-century version of Gotham City.

DC has now released some first look teaser pages from The Kryptonian Age #1 that show this universe's version of Catwoman stealing a very familiar ring...

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola's original Gotham by Gaslight one-shot saw the 19th-century Bruce Wayne take on Jack the Ripper. The comic was published in February 1989 and is considered to be the first Elseworlds story - though it was not labelled as such on its initial printings. A sequel, Batman: Master of the Future, followed in 1991 once again written by Augustyn, though this time drawn by Eduardo Barreto. Brian Augustyn passed away in 2022.

Here's DC's synopsis for the first issue:

"THE SEQUEL TO THE CLASSIC BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT! The new era of Elseworlds kicks off with the return of its crown jewel, the mysterious and gothic world originated by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola! When a mysterious meteor falls on the wide-open plains of the Midwest, it will unleash a chain of events that find Gotham's bizarre Batman contending with not just the twin threats of the Catwoman and a mysterious international assassin but also the emergence of superhuman beings beyond all comprehension! This sequel series expands the 19th-century DC Universe beyond the confines of Gotham City, showcasing bold new visions of once-familiar heroes…"

