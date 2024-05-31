A cyborg samurai saga set in post-apocalyptic Japan is set to get its first English translation

Writer/artist Sylvain Repos' cyber-samurai adventure Yojimbot will be published in English for the first time this December. The series, which first launched back in 2021, will be collected into a new 160-page trade paperback by Dark Horse with coloring by Noiry and translation by Matt Maden.

Yojimbot is set in a post-apocalyptic future Japan overrun by robots that re-enact old samurai rituals. A father and son are fleeing some murderous fellow humans when they encounter one such robo-ronin - a "Yojimbot" who breaks his programming to defend them.

Yep, if you're a fan of the likes of Usagi Yojimbo or Lone Wolf and Cub then it sounds like this one is for you! Here's Repos' cover for the collection, subtitled Metal Silence.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Dark Horse's official synopsis for the book has this to say:

"While attempting to flee a robot-inhabited island, Hideo and his son Hiro are attacked by a troop of armored humans. When Hideo sacrifices himself to save his son, a lone robot-samurai, called a Yojimbot, stands between Hiro and his death. Throughout their journey to escape the island, the robot-and-child duo are joined by other Yojimbots willing to protect Hiro against the hazards of the ruined island to find the mysterious "rights holder" who may hold the key to Hiro's safety. But more dangerous foes lie between Hiro and his freedom…"

A manga-influenced bandes dessinées, Yojimbot was originally published in French. The new collected edition is published by Dark Horse Comics in bookstores on December 3 and lands in comic shops the following day.

