Almost 60 years after it was first published, Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka's samurai manga classic Dororo is getting a cyberpunk makeover

Osamu Tezuka created an incredible legacy of iconic characters and stories, all of which left him with the well-earned nickname, "the God of Manga." As well as hits like New Treasure Island, Astro Boy, and Princess Knight, he created samurai epic Dororo, which tells the story of a ronin named Hyakkimaru and an ophan Dororo, the self-proclaimed greatest thief in Japan.

The epic series led to a popular anime, and spawned various spin-off novels, a live action film, and the video game Blood Will Tell. Its latest reinvention comes in the form of Search & Destroy - a manga reimagining by Atsushi Kaneko that transforms the tale into a blood-soaked cyberpunk thriller.

Atsushi is the creator of cult manga Bambi and Her Pink Gun. Search & Destroy is described as "a brilliantly-crafted action-thriller about an outsider looking for meaning and vengeance in the unjust world that took everything away from her," as well as a tale of rage "against hypocrisy, injustice, exploitation, and the wrongs done to a child who grew into a righteous killer."

Here's an exclusive selection of pages from the first volume.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Fantagaphics / MSX: Mangasplaining Extra) (Image credit: Fantagaphics / MSX: Mangasplaining Extra) (Image credit: Fantagaphics / MSX: Mangasplaining Extra) (Image credit: Fantagaphics / MSX: Mangasplaining Extra) (Image credit: Fantagaphics / MSX: Mangasplaining Extra) (Image credit: Fantagaphics / MSX: Mangasplaining Extra)

"Search & Destroy is not only one of the best sci-fi manga of recent years but also one of the most visually rich and distinctive works of graphic storytelling in any genre or language," said Fantagraphics' associate publisher Eric Reynolds. "Kaneko-sensei populates a stunning, high-contrast setting that echoes postwar Cuba as much as Tokyo with an unforgettable cast of scrappy heroes and skin-crawling monsters on a nonstop ride full of action and suspense. This sly retelling updates the rebellious '60s spirit of the original Dororo to the equally tumultuous 2020s to breathe new life into a timeless tale."

"It sometimes feels a bit transgressive to be publishing Kaneko-sensei in English, because his work definitely hits very different notes than most manga in so, so many ways," said editor Christopher Butcher. "A mix of action, social commentary, and full-on rage, Search & Destroy is a timely and fresh take on Tezuka-sensei's original manga that only Atsushi Kaneko could create. This is the story of a young woman, more machine than human, hunting and stealing body parts from some pretty deplorable beings. With Search & Destroy Volume One, the full scale of this mission, her actions, and their importance becomes clear and sets the stage for the intensity of the next two volumes."

Authorized by Tezuka Productions and originally serialized in manga monthly TezuComi, Search & Destroy is published by Fantagaphics in partnership with MSX: Mangasplaining Extra. Volume One will be available on July 23.

