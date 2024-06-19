Dark Horse announces Jupiter's Legacy: Finale – the last act of Mark Millar's 12-year superhero saga

12 years after it launched, Mark Millar's superhero saga Jupiter's Legacy is drawing to a close with a new five-issue series from Dark Horse Comics. The aptly-named Jupiter's Legacy: Finale will see the world's heroes trapped on an alien world, just as Earth faces the threat of invasion.

Finale will be written by Millar with Tommy Lee Edwards handling the art duties as he did in the saga's previous chapter, 2021's Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem. Edwards will provide a main cover for the first issue alongside variants from Jupiter's Legacy co-creator Frank Quitely, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Skottie Young. You can check them all out in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"We started this book in 2012," Millar said in a statement. "When Barack Obama was still in his first term and now we're finally finishing it, 12 years older and hopefully wiser. It's been the longest story I've written in my career and an honor to work with some of the greatest artists in the modern industry. I had this plotted on my board a couple of years before and it's so satisfying to see it all come together at last. I'm so proud of this book and want to thank everyone for their patience. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. What other book out there can promise: The secret of the universe contained within?"

Jupiter's Legacy started life at Image Comics, but moved to Dark Horse with the rest of the Millarworld catalog last year. The publisher's synopsis for the final chapter of this sprawling saga reads:

"The lineage of America's superheroes is on the brink. They've grappled with internal scandals, personal demons, and the constant threat of raising children in a world teetering on the edge of destruction. The struggle to understand the origins of their powers and the looming threat of heroes and villains to humanity has been a constant battle. Now, the superheroes find themselves trapped and murdered on an alien world, while the enemies of Earth, who have long envied our planet, seize the opportunity to launch their invasion."

Jupiter's Legacy: Finale #1 is published by Dark Horse Comics on October 16.

Last year Mark Millar talked to us about The Ambassadors, calling it the "most ambitious comic book of all time."