Becky Cloonan's folk horror anthology Come Find Me is "a landmark event in modern horror comics"

DSTLRY has announced a folk horror anthology to be curated by Somna co-creator Becky Cloonan. Come Find Me: An Autumnal Offering is a prestige format one-shot that will bring together six creators, including A Guest in the House author E.M. Carroll, to tell chilling tales just in time for Halloween.

"Just like Somna allowed me to collaborate with Tula Lotay and create something subversive and unexpected, I wanted to cultivate that same feel with Come Find Me," said Becky Cloonan in a statement. "From a place of selfishness, these are my favorite voices in horror comics and uniting them has been a nightmare come true. Much like my first contribution in DSTLRY's one-shot, The Devil's Cut, you may just see some of these stories set the stage for larger projects."

The full list of contributors to the anthology include: E.M. Carroll, HamletMachine, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Céline Loup, Molly Mendoza, and Becky Cloonan, whose story will be a teaser for the creator's next DSTLRY comic.

Below you can see the front half of Cloonan and HamletMachine's wraparound covers for the new book.

"Come Find Me is a landmark event in modern horror comics," DSTLRY co-founders Chip Mosher and David Steinberger said in a joint statement. "Becky Cloonan and the creators she's united have crafted a one-shot that is as thought-provoking as it is terrifying."

The announcement follows hot on the heels of Cloonan and Tula Lotay's erotic horror comic Somna picking up an Eisner Award for Best New Series at this year's San Diego Comic Con.

Speaking of the win, Cloonan said, "Tula and I have been finessing Somna for roughly a decade, and we're overjoyed to see that a book that took as many risks as this one has been embraced so enthusiastically."

Lotay added that working on Somna was "one of the most electric collaborations I've had in my professional career. So few comic partnerships are this intimate – Becky and I were not only collaborating on writing and art across a given issue, but sometimes on the same panel."

Come Find Me: An Autumnal Offering will be published by DSTLRY in October.

