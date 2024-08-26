Assassin's Creed Visionaries is back with two new comic tales of bloody murder set among China's Opium Wars and ancient Viking raids

Assassin's Creed is returning to comics with another installment of Assassin's Creed: Visionaries from Massive Publishing and Studio Lounak, which takes the lore behind the beloved video game series and puts it in the hands of top comic creators, letting them run wild with new stories that introduce all new Assassins across a multitude of different eras and settings.

The latest volume, Powder Decima, tells two stories of brutal, bloody murder (of the kind to which Assassin's Creed fans are well accustomed). First there's 'Powder' by writer Fred Kennedy and artist Nick Marinkovich, creators of the Image Comics title Dead Roman, which tells the tale of two Assassins attacking a fleet of Templar ships. And then there's 'Decima' by longtime Marvel writer Ed Brisson and artist Chris Johnson, in which a young girl seeks to claim vengeance for her murdered family.

Here's a preview of both stories, Powder first, followed by Decima, along with the main cover for Assassin's Creed: Visionaries - Powder Decima #1 by Nick Marinkovich, as well as variants by Chris Johnson, Patrick Boutin Gagne, Moy R. Marco, and Eric Allard:

"In our first tale DECIMA, one bloody night, before recorded time, a young warrior watches as her family and the rest of their village are brutally slaughtered," reads the official solicitation text for Assassin's Creed: Visionaries - Powder Decima #1. "The only hope of saving her tribe is to pick up an ax, steel her nerves, and join the fray. DECIMA is a tale of loss, respect, and valor, stepping into the far reaches of human history, further than previously ventured in the Assassin's Creed universe. By writer ED BRISSON and artist CHRIS JOHNSON."

"Then in POWDER, the Templars expand their influence around the globe, while expanding their coffers at home, flooding China with opium," it continues. "And while the brotherhood is slow to act, a pair of Assassins from separate guilds sow chaos amid the Templar fleet. By writer FRED KENNEDY and artist NICK MARINKOVICH, the team behind the IMAGE COMICS hit series DEAD ROMAN!"

Assassin's Creed: Visionaries - Powder Decima #1 goes on sale October 2.