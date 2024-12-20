After 7 years, the final Team Fortress 2 comic is finally here, wrapping up an 11-year saga with a touching tribute to the late voice actor who played Soldier

The seventh, final Team Fortress 2 comic, 'The Days Have Worn Away,' has finally been published, wrapping up an 11-year saga that started with 2013's 'Ring of Fired.'

The most recent book in Valve's Team Fortress 2 comic series was 'The Naked and the Dead' from 2017, meaning fans have waited seven long and uncertain years for the finale. Back in July, a pair of long-time Valve writers confirmed the seventh book was still happening, and now it's here.

I won't spoil any of the plot details, but suffice it to say, you'll probably want to get a box of tissues ready. Obviously, the end of such a long story is bound to carry some emotional weight as you prepare to say goodbye to its beloved characters, but there's another detail that's likely to hit you even harder: the book is dedicated to actor Rick May, who played Soldier in Team Fortress 2 and died of Covid-19 in 2020.

"Did you know the construction of the Leaning Tower of Pisa was one hundred and ninety nine years late?" reads a cheeky blog post from the team behind the Team Fortress 2 comics. "Literally everyone alive when construction started was dead by the time it finished. So unless you're having this read to you from the bad side of a Ouija board, you made it out the other end of issue seven's historically-speaking-pretty-short seven year delay alive. Which isn't too bad."

The Team Fortress 2 comics take place following Gray Mann's takeover of Mann Co. after the Robot War. 'The Days Have Worn Away' is a whopping 330 pages long.

