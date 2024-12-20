After 7 years, the final Team Fortress 2 comic is finally here, wrapping up an 11-year saga with a touching tribute to the late voice actor who played Soldier
Get your tissues ready
The seventh, final Team Fortress 2 comic, 'The Days Have Worn Away,' has finally been published, wrapping up an 11-year saga that started with 2013's 'Ring of Fired.'
The most recent book in Valve's Team Fortress 2 comic series was 'The Naked and the Dead' from 2017, meaning fans have waited seven long and uncertain years for the finale. Back in July, a pair of long-time Valve writers confirmed the seventh book was still happening, and now it's here.
I won't spoil any of the plot details, but suffice it to say, you'll probably want to get a box of tissues ready. Obviously, the end of such a long story is bound to carry some emotional weight as you prepare to say goodbye to its beloved characters, but there's another detail that's likely to hit you even harder: the book is dedicated to actor Rick May, who played Soldier in Team Fortress 2 and died of Covid-19 in 2020.
"Did you know the construction of the Leaning Tower of Pisa was one hundred and ninety nine years late?" reads a cheeky blog post from the team behind the Team Fortress 2 comics. "Literally everyone alive when construction started was dead by the time it finished. So unless you're having this read to you from the bad side of a Ouija board, you made it out the other end of issue seven's historically-speaking-pretty-short seven year delay alive. Which isn't too bad."
The Team Fortress 2 comics take place following Gray Mann's takeover of Mann Co. after the Robot War. 'The Days Have Worn Away' is a whopping 330 pages long.
After 7 years, a forgotten Team Fortress 2 taunt is in the spotlight as the ultimate meme expression of FPS dominance: "You either Yeti cancel or the Yeti cancels you."
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.