Comic-Con documentary gets director

Joss Whedon and Morgan Spurlock’s Comic-Con documentary – Comic-Con Episode Four: A Fan’s Hope – has got itself a director… Spurlock himself!

The duo, with Stan Lee and Harry Knowles, are exec producing, and will follow a selection of people in the lead up to this July’s San Diego Comic-Con.

With shooting to begin next month, the documentary will trail “seven different people from across America, and around the world, as they descend upon and the veritable Mecca of fandom and experience the rapture that is Comic-Con”.

“When I was a kid, comics changed my life and my world,” says director Spurlock. “So when I got to San Diego, I felt like I was home.

“It was such an overwhelming experience for me, and I soon found out that I was not alone. So for me to get to share the experience of Comic-Con with fans all over the world will be an incredible opportunity.”

No release date has yet been set.

Will you be attending Comic-Con this year?