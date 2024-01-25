Cobra Commander #2 introduces a fan-favorite G.I. Joe faction

The Earth of the Energon Universe is in turmoil. The Transformers have crashed and the forces of the Autobots and Decepticons have immediately started waging war on each other. Meanwhile, Conrad "Duke" Hauser is trying to find out the truth about these strange machines, and the mysterious Cobra Commander is gathering his forces while studying an alien prisoner - Megatron! And now a new faction is about to enter the fray...

Meet the Dreadnoks! This band of mercenaries - a fan favorite from the G.I. Joe comics and cartoons - make their Energon Universe debut in Cobra Commander #2, written by Joshua Williamson, drawn by Andrea Milana and colored by Annalisa Leoni.

We've got an exclusive first look at interior pages from the new issue. But first, here's Milani and Leoni's main cover, followed by variants from Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Chris Burnham, ACO, and Nick Dragotta.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound)

Skybound's synopsis for the issue reads:



"After the shocking reveal of Megatron in the last issue, Cobra Commander searches for a power greater than any the Earth has ever seen. But when this mission brings him face-to-face with a fan-favorite G.I. JOE faction - will they be friend, foe, or something else entirely?"

Check out some preview pages from the new issue in the gallery below. As you'll see, this take on the Dreadnoks is brutal and intimidating - but they probably still love chugging grape soda and munching chocolate donuts.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound)

Skybound has also confirmed that Cobra Commander is, alongside Duke, the second of four planned G.I. Joe limited series. What the other two titles are remains, for now, a mystery.

Cobra Commander #2 is published by Skybound on February 21.

