Claptrap totally predicted the events of Borderlands 3 in the new Borderlands 2 DLC

Claptrap isn't exactly known for its intelligence or uncanny expertise. The robot might be small but it sure manages to pack a hell of a lot of noise into such a tiny chassis, and in the new Borderlands 2 DLC titled Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary, some of that noise even foreshadows the main events of Borderlands 3 .

After you complete the main story, Vaughn the bandit leader needs a bit of help figuring out how to, well, lead a bandit clan, so he sends you around the Backburner - the hub where all the main NPCs have fled to - to get some advice from the likes of Moxxi, Ellie, Marcus, and Claptrap.

Claptrap, having been involved in some questionable bandit clans before, has more insight into what makes bandits follow their leaders than most. When you quiz him on what Vaughn can do to get psychos, bruisers, and midgets to follow him, Claptrap says "bandits are superstitious idiots. I'd advise you to acquire god-like powers". He then goes on to mention witches hiding underground and a tongue-in-cheek fetch quest to grab lapis lazuli which Vaughn speedily turns down, pretty much dismissing the entirety of what Claptrap just said.

Now that we know that Borderlands 3 is centred around the Calypso Twins and in particular the Siren Tyreen's god-like powers, it really does sound like Claptrap might have seen all of this coming. We'll just have to wait until we get to play Borderlands 3 to see whether Claptrap hits us with a big ol' 'told ya so'.