Civilization 6 - New Frontier Pass is coming with new civilizations, leaders, and more

Civilization 6 is getting a season pass three and a half years after it first came out.

The Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass will bring a total of eight civilizations, nine leaders, and six game modes to Civilization starting this month. 2K Games and Firaxis say the new content will arrive in the form of six DLC packs rolling out every other month through March 2021, all of which will also be available for purchase on their own if you prefer.

The first part of the Frontier Pass, the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack, will add new leaders from the two civilizations as well as new city-states, resources, natural wonders, and even a new Apocalypse game mode. It will be available starting May 21.

Firaxis is keeping the specifics for the rest of the New Frontier Pass under wraps for now. However, everybody who purchases the pass will receive the Teddy Roosevelt and Catherine De Medici Persona Packs as a bonus, adding the "Rough Rider Teddy" and "Magnificence Catherine" variants for the two leaders. The new persona packs will be available starting with the arrival of the second New Frontier DLC pack in July.

"We’re very excited to be adding even more content to Civilization 6, ensuring longtime players and franchise newcomers have something fresh to look forward to in the months to come," lead game designer Anton Strenger said in a press release. "By delivering new content on a regularly scheduled basis, we’ll have more opportunities than ever with the New Frontier Pass to connect with our community as we actively develop and deliver content."

Even if you don't buy any of the new stuff, you can look out for free updates to arrive with new maps, scenarios, balance updates, and more between packs. That's pretty good, considering Civ 6 will be four and a half years old by the time the New Frontier Pass is done.