Cillian Murphy celebrated his Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer in the most wholesome way

Cillian Murphy celebrated his Best Actor Oscar nomination in the best way. Speaking to Variety about the accolade, the Oppenheimer actor revealed he learned of the nomination while sitting in his mother’s kitchen in Ireland.

"Thankfully, I live in a time zone that I don’t have to get up at 5 a.m.," he said on the day of the announcement. "It was already organized for me. We’ve had a few days off and I’ve been at home, which has been very, very pleasant. I’m actually in my parents’ house in Cork city. I was with my parents and my wife today. So that was really nice."

As for the moment he watched the nominations, he explained: "We had a cup of tea and a slice of cake. It was quite nice. My mom made a sponge cake. It was very tasty.” Murphy is known for not loving the spotlight, so really we’d expect nothing less.

Oppenheimer leads the way with the 2024 Oscar nominations, with 13 nods. Aside from Best Actor, it’s also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. Poor Things and Barbie follow on in the number of nominations, with American Fiction and The Holdovers also getting several nods.

There have been some snubs though, with Barbie fans reacting to the lack of nominations for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the Best Director and Best Actress fields, respectively. Others who missed out include Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Charles Melton for May December, and Greta Lee for Past Lives.

For more awards fun, check out our guide to the best Oscar-winning movies of all time.