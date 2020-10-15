Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy-inspired Cris Tales delayed to 2021

Cris Tales, the time-jumping love letter to JRPG classics like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy 6, and Valkyrie Profile, has been delayed to early 2021, studio Modus Games has announced. The indie project began development back in 2014 and was originally planned for a November 17 release, but it sounds like Modus needs a few more months to get things just right.

"We are a very small video game development studio located in the city of Bucaramanga, Colombia," Modus says in the delay announcement. "Cris Tales is the biggest project we have ever worked on, and we want to get it right.

It isn't exactly clear what caused Modus to postpone the release date, but it sounds like players raised some issues with the Cris Tales demo, which went live in July. "With the release of the demo for consoles, we have seen some of you give us feedback on some fronts that we also want to address, and we want Crisbell's adventure to be narrated in the best possible way, so we hope you take this extra time as the time we need to polish the experience we’re sure you will all love and cherish," the studio explained.

If you have any questions for Modus about Cris Tales, do be sure to mark your calendar for an upcoming Reddit AMA scheduled for Friday, October 16 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Cris Tales is slated to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and PC sometime in the early part of next year.

For what to play right now, here are the best games of 2020 (so far).