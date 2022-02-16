Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer cast confirmed with Jack Quaid joining star-studded line-up

Jack Quaid is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of Oppenheimer, the next movie from Christopher Nolan, Deadline reports, as Universal Studios officially confirms the film’s cast.

Cillian Murphy will star as Robert Oppenheimer, the man who developed the atom bomb. Oppenheimer was an American theoretical physicist and head of the secret Los Alamos Laboratory during the war. He was heavily involved with the Manhattan Project, which is credited with developing the first nuclear weapons used to bomb the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

According to Universal, Oppenheimer is an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

Emily Blunt will play Oppehnheimer’s wife Katherine, while Matt Damon is Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey Jr. will play Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who initiated hearings that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the US. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, with whom Oppenheimer had an on-and-off affair, Benny Safdie is playing Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, who is known as the father of the hydrogen bomb, and Rami Malek will play a scientist.

We don’t know who Quaid will be playing just yet. The actor was most recently seen in the 2022 horror “requel” Scream and he’s also known for his role as Hughie Campbell in the Prime Video series The Boys.