Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film have been revealed, and this time the magazine features none other than Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The issue goes on sale on Thursday, May 25, and subscribers will be receiving their copies shortly.

In the cover feature, Total Film goes behind the scenes on a sound mix visit as the finishing touches are being put on the historical biopic. There are also exclusive interviews with writer/director Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, producer Emma Thomas and more. It’s the perfect primer for one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year.

Nolan recently described his latest protagonist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, as "the most important person who ever lived". As the nuclear physicist who oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer is a figure whose influence on history cannot be overstated.

Total Film delves into the magnitude of the story – and the extremely ambitious production – with all the key players, before it opens in cinemas this summer, on July 21.

Look out for more Oppenheimer news dropping from Total Film over the coming days, and elsewhere in the jam-packed issue you’ll also find stories on the likes of Extraction 2, Marvel’s Secret Invasion and The Flash, plus in-depth interviews with Robert Rodridguez, Isabelle Huppert, Sydney Sweeney and Margaret Qualley. And of course all of the news and reviews you expect.

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on its way to them now, and the issue hits shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, May 25.

