Christopher Nolan definitely wouldn't mind directing a Bond movie if asked.

"The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” Nolan told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints."

Continued Nolan: "It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong."

Last year, both Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Skyfall and Spectre helmer Sam Mendes mentioned wanting a female director to take over the next Bond movie – with Broccoli saying they'd be beginning the process soon. The search for the next actor to play 007 is underway, with the latest rumor stating that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the frontrunner.

"I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it," Nolan told Playboy in 2017 (H/T Deadline). "Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well."

Nolan's a little busy right now, what with Oppenheimer's upcoming release – which has already been given rave reviews.

