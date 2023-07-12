Oppenheimer first reactions call it a masterpiece full of Oscar-worthy performances

The first reactions to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are here – and people are absolutely floored.

Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist and head of the secret Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II – and the man who developed the atom bomb. He was heavily involved with the Manhattan Project, which is credited with developing the first nuclear weapons used to bomb the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

"#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow," said Total Film's Matt Maytum.

"Oppenheimer is powerful stuff. Cillian Murphy’s flawless awards-worthy performance is next level. Every player in this rich ensemble cast is at the top of their game. Christopher Nolan’s haunting opus is remarkable and Hoyte van Hoytema‘s execution of his vision is breathtaking," said Simon Thomson.

"I'd go so far to say this is Nolan's darkest, most somber movie (can't believe anyone seriously thinks #Oppenheimer will end up being "pro-bomb" lol) but somehow it's his funniest and wittiest too? Either way, it's just so thrilling to see him still learning new tricks as he goes," wrote Slash Film's Jeremy Mathai.

"I think #Oppenheimer is Nolan’s JFK. And I LOVE LOVE LOVE JFK. Cillian Murphy mesmerizes in a star-studded moral quandary about Scientific Theory becoming deadly fact. The entire cast is outstanding, and while the history is DENSE, it’s Nolan’s most streamlined and accessible," raved Cinemablend editor Sean O'Connell.

"The word that keeps coming to mind is 'fearsome.' A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way," tweeted writer and filmmaker Bilge Ebiri.

"A bold, tragic look inside humanity’s darkest hour. Riveting, world-class performances & breathtaking imagery that blows a load of emotion inside you. Not just another biopic, it’s the best historical movie ever! A fitting end," wrote The Atom Review.

"Christopher Nolan's #Oppenheimer is an immense achievement and his best movie in over a decade. It's stunning how immersive (and accurate) the film is with its history - as it is ultimately disturbing due to its implications for our world and future. See it on the biggest screen," said Den of Geek editor David Crow.

Oppenheimer lands in theaters on July 21, 2023.