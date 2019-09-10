Popular

Choose your Apex Legends Special Edition at retail stores starting October 18

Lifeline and Bloodhound are each getting their own special edition

Apex Legends is getting physical. Editions, that is. On October 18, two special editions for Xbox One, PS4, and PC will drop in retail stores for $19.99. There are two versions: the Apex Legends Lifeline Edition and the Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition, both of which will come with a slew of character-specific exclusives. 

The dueling Editions are angel and devil themed, with Bloodhound's version steeped in blood red, and Lifeline's all white and gold. The theme extends to their exclusives.

The Lifeline Edition will include the following:

  • Legendary Guardian Angel Lifeline skin
  • Legendary Chooser of the Slain Flatline skin
  • Exclusive Winged Guardian Banner
  • Exclusive Angel Struck Badge
  • 1,000 Apex Coins

 The Bloodhound Edition will come with: 

  • Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound skin
  • Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler skin
  • Exclusive Feeling Impish Banner
  • Exclusive Tormentor Badge
  • 1,000 Apex Coins

Lifeline's Legendary skin completely revamps her look, swapping out her iconic dual bun hairstyle for a silvery-purple pixie and gold headband complete with Grecian angel wings above her ears. Her outfit is all white feathers and gold hardware - a dramatic shift for everyone's favorite healer. Bloodhound's look isn't as much of a departure from some of their other Legendary skins, but the hyper-saturated blood-red armor (complete with devil-faced knee pads) is a great juxtaposition, and super badass looking. 

Both physical editions of Apex Legends will be available October 18, so you've got some time to decide if you're more devil or angel.

