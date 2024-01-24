China seemingly drops proposed gaming restrictions that could have had worldwide implications for loot boxes, microtransactions and daily log-in bonuses

China's previously proposed gaming restrictions seem to have been scrapped, potentially avoiding worldwide implications for tools that can encourage spending excessive time and money on games.

As reported by the BBC (via GamesIndustry.biz ), the National Press and Publication Administration's (NPPA) website no longer features the draft rules that would have limited the amount of time and money players can spend gaming. The restrictions, which were first reported in December 2023, were supposed to limit obsessive gaming behavior by banning incentives like daily log-in rewards, bonuses for first-time purchases, and more.

The new rules were also reportedly set to introduce pop-ups warning users about "irrational" playing behavior. This isn't the first time China has introduced strict gaming restrictions. Back in 2021, NPPA introduced a rule that prohibits under-18s from playing games for more than an hour a day on Fridays, weekends, and holidays.

While these latest rules were only passed in China, there was a strong possibility that their effect would be felt on a far wider scale. Many games rely on daily logins and luck-based microtransactions, so removing them from a single market would be complex, but also costly - China is a massive market that developers are increasingly keen to tap into. There was some feeling that a move made by China to outlaw these mechanics would lead to their removal from some games entirely, which would then have a financial effect on the rest of the industry.

Following the reveal of the latest restrictions, China-based gaming companies, including Tencent and NetEase, saw their share prices drop, wiping billions off their combined share values. Although it's not been confirmed whether these rules have been scrapped entirely, the companies' shares have reportedly jumped back up, shortly after the website removed the page on January 23, according to the BBC.

Speaking of China's gaming giants, earlier this week Tencent unveiled its own World of Warcraft rival . This is thought to be partly due to World of Warcraft developer Blizzard's public falling out with publisher NetEase which has caused the MMORPG to be shut down in the country.