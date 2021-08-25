Chernobylite console versions delayed slightly due to "some unforeseen issues"

A Chernobylite console delay means players will need to wait a few extra weeks to start exploring its virtual recreation of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Developer The Farm 51 and publisher All in! Games announced today that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Chernobylite (which should also be playable on their respective new-gen counterparts via backwards compatibility) are now slated to be released on September 28, 2021, three weeks later than their original September 7 release date. The survival-based horror shooter already came out on PC at the end of July, after a little less than two years on Steam Early Access.

All in! Games attributed the relatively brief delay to "some unforeseen issues with the console build," saying that it pushed Chernobylite's console versions back to ensure they're delivered "in excellent shape." Console players can tide themselves over - or maybe make the wait harder, depending on how you look at it - with the new Chernobylite accolades trailer that dropped today.

While it shares its setting and shooter playstyle with the STALKER games, Chernobylite forges its own path through the irradiated ruins of Pripyat by letting players build out their base, craft their gear, and manage a team of companions. You'll explore photogrammetrically recreated portions of the city of Pripyat as you try to uncover the fate of the main character's fiance, who went missing just before the nuclear disaster three decades ago.