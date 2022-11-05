Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Arsenal make the short trip across London on Sunday lunchtime to take on a Chelsea side that has only lost once in the past 11 matches. The Gunners are in equally good form, dropping just five points in the Premier League all season, making this a fascinating encounter that's almost impossible to call. The match kicks off at 12pm on Sunday, read on for a full break down of how to watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream and get the Premier League game from anywhere.

Chelsea come into this game off the back of a midweek Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb, but their last Premier League game didn't go quite so well. Looking to make it 10 unbeaten since he took over at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter visited his old club Brighton and saw his new side get thoroughly dismantled by his former charges. He'll be looking for a more Dinamo performance here, with Chelsea unbeaten at home in the league since April. The Blues' conquerers that day? Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners continue to play leapfrog with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, but as long as Mikel Arteta's side match or beat City's result against Fulham they'll keep their place at the summit. Arsenal have won three of their last four meetings with Chelsea, including two at Stamford Bridge, but they'll have had less rest than the home side thanks to their involvement in the Europa League on Thursday night. How will that game against FC Zurich affect them on Sunday lunchtime?

Can Chelsea maintain their good home form? Or will Arsenal inflict a second defeat on Graham Potter's side in eight days? Don't miss the action on Sunday afternoon. Read our guide on how to watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to catch the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

Watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream online from anywhere

If you're away from home when the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Can I watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab)

Viewers based in the UK catch watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 11.30am GMT ahead of a 12pm kick-off. If you don't have BT Sport and don't fancy signing up to a lengthy contract, one of the best ways to get it is via the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). It costs £25 each month, and you can cancel at any time. BT Sport is also the home of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, Champions Cup and Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC and Major League Baseball. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) USA Network (via Sling or FuboTV)

NBC is the rights holder in the US for all the Premier League games and, while many of those are on the Peacock streaming service, the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream will be found on the USA Network cable channel. The game kicks off at 8am EDT and 5am PDT. If you don't have cable TV, then you can pick up USA Network and a host of other networks in an instant by using a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV or FuboTV. Sling TV costs $35 per month (opens in new tab). Chose the Sling Blue package for USA Network. You can get your first month of Sling at half price with this discount. There are on long contracts. You can cancel at any time. There are no big commitments with FuboTV either. FuboTV starts at $64.99 (opens in new tab) but you get a much broader selection of channels. You can get a 7-day free trial of FuboTV here and cancel before you have to pay if you're not enjoying it. Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling or FuboTV accounts while away from the US.

Watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) FuboTV

Chelsea vs Arsenal is being shown on FuboTV in Canada, and the game kicks off at 8am EDT and 5am PDT. A FuboTV subscription costs $24.99 (opens in new tab) per month or $199.99 per year, and the streaming service will show every single Premier League game this season as well as a host of other sports. If you happen to be outside of Canada right now, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune into your FuboTV subscription as if you were at home.

Watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in Australia